‘My phone has not stopped ringing’ – Adom-Otchere reacts to Ghana Airports board appointment

General News of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Paul Adom-Otchere says he is overwhelmed by messages of congrats around his recent appointment



• The president has appointed him Board Chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited



• He expresses gratitude to all well wishers and more importantly to God



Journalist Paul Adom-Otchere has reacted to his recent appointment by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as board chairman of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, GACL.



He was earlier this week appointed per a letter from the presidency and by that moved a step up from his previous role as a member of the National Media Commission, NMC, board – a role he held in the first term of the Akufo-Addo government.



Commenting on the new appointment on the September 8 edition of the Good Evening Ghana programme, Adom-Otchere expressed gratitude at the flood of messages and well wishes he received stressing that it had been largely overwhelming.



“Thank you very much and I have to also recognize the many text messages and many goodwill messages that I have personally received. I was completely overwhelmed by all the fantastic goodwill wishes and the sheer support that we have received,” he responded after receiving congrats from his team.



He is quick to add that there was nothing significant to say at the moment and the entire board await their swearing-in by the Transport Minister before they take off with their plans for the company.



“Nothing much to say at this moment because as you know, the Minister responsible and his team are going through the processes, eventually they will swear in the board, it (the swearing-in) will be led by the Minister of Transport, the Hon. Asiamah.



“And after that, maybe we will have something to say but suffice it to say that I am eternally grateful for all the best wishes that I have gotten. My phone has not stopped ringing since yesterday and it’s been a delight to see,” he stressed.



He also reacted to varied commentary on different platforms since his appointment was announced, a seeming reaction to people who claimed he had been ‘rewarded’ for fighting the government’s opponents using his programme.



“We are all stakeholders and so as we used to say, we are all involved. So, it is welcome, whichever way it comes it is very very welcome and as I said, Ghana will be the better for it,” he added.