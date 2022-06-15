My party has changed for the worse – Leading NPP member

Politics of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Arthur Kennedy, has bemoaned the current state of his party.



According to him, most leaders and members of the NPP have left behind all the party's values and are now pursuing their self-interest.



In an XYZ TV interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Kennedy added that the loyalty to the party's values seen during the era of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor has eroded.



"The party has not improved; it has regressed. These days fidelity to the party's principals is not going well… you can not see the loyalty to the party (among members)," he said in Twi.



He further stated that this NPP government, under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has led the country back from the developments attained by successive governments.



".. this is not the same Ghana; a country is like a river; you can't step into the same water twice because the river is always flowing. It is a different government… It is true that things have changed, but they have not changed for the better," he noted.



The senior member of the NPP suggested that President Akufo-Addo has failed to deliver on his promise of protecting the public purse and ensuring his government is not an avenue for people to enrich themselves. This, he said, will greatly affect the party's prospects in the upcoming general elections.



The NPP has completed its polling station, constituency and regional executive elections, and it is set to have its Annual National Delegates Conference from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022, across the country to elect its national executives.



