My own Bobie Ansah is stabbing me in the back - Koku Anyidoho

General News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, is shocked that someone he considers a friend could be in league with others to malign him.



Mr Anyidoho cannot seem to wrap his head over his "bosom friend Bobie Ansah", re-echoing comments from a certain gentleman who describes himself on social media as "JM ba".



The said gentlemen are reported to have accused Mr Anyidoho of allegedly killing former president Prof Evans Atta Mills.



Speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute disclosed that his own friend picked the said audio from the Facebook post of the author and repeatedly used it on his programme without cross-checking.



To this end Koku said, he has petitioned the police to look into that particular matter and other allegations involving former President John Dramani Mahama.



"I am very surprised Nana Kwabena Bobie Ansah would want to stab me in the back. Some body I have assisted. Though I cannot say that he owes his career to me, i have contributed immensely to who he is today.



"These allegations are untrue and i expect my own Bobie Ansah to know better.



"I have, however, petitioned the Ghana Police Service to have him investigated over some wild and damaging allegations shared in the Facebook video which he also distributed.



"I am widely accused of having a hand in the death of late President John Atta Mills, which sad event occurred on 24th July 2012.



"I am also accused of going to shrines with the pictures of former President John Dramani Mahama with the sole aim of using foul means to end his life.



“I also take the opportunity to request for an official inquest into the death of the late President Atta Mills to clear my name and save my reputation,” Mr. Anyidoho added



Watch Video Below:



