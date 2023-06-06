My next NDC govt will set new governance standards – Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama has said that the next NDC government under his watch would not copy the bad governance standards set by the current Nana Addo-Bawumia led NPP government.



Mr. Mahama who was addressing a durbar held in Hohoe, Sunday to commemorate his party’s 44th, June 4th Revolution anniversary believes the current NPP administration has shown a terrible record of bad governance, insensitive to the plight of Ghanaians coupled with high corruption and opulence.



He believes, the NDC as the inheritors of the tenets and principles of the June 4th Revolution must not copy same when the party returns to power in 2024.



He said, “In government, we must be different from what the NPP has been. We must set a new standard in governance so that Ghanaians will appreciate that we are not condemned as a people to live with this level of greed and impunity.”



“I hear people say we must come to power and also exact our pound of flesh but as the inheritors of the spirit of June 4th, I dare say we cannot become a copy of the NPP or else Ghanaians would have lost all hope of salvation,” he added.



Meanwhile, the former President is urging Ghanaians not to despair in the face of the current economic woes and promised that a new dawn will soon break when the NDC takes over the reigns of governance.



“When that new dawn breaks, the governmental rots, the economic hardships and the insensitive to the plights of the people, and the offensive corruption and the waste of the people’s resources will be a thing of the past,” he promised.



“To the millions of young Ghanaians out there for whom affording one meal a day is a very serious challenge. To the thousands of business people whose businesses face ruined because of the gross mismanagement of this economy, I urge you not to despair, there is hope on the horizon. I look forward with hope that a day is coming when a new paradigm shift is going to occur,” Mr. Mahama added.



The 2024 NDC flagbearer also appealed to Ghanaians not to lose sight of the hardship and bad governance the country has been subjected to by the Nana Addo-Bawumia led NPP government when they go to the polls in December 2024.



He urged that the purpertual flame of the Revolution continues to burn and motivate party members they work towards victory 2024.



Activities of the 44th June 4th Revolution anniversary was highly patronised by the rank and file of the NDC.



The 2023 celebration was on the theme: “Saving Our Democracy: the Spirit of the June 4th.”