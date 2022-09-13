My motto is help the right and fight the wrong - Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

A former President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Mrs. Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, has hinted that she is ready and ever prepared to stand for people’s rights at all times, no matter the consequences.



Her motto, according to the first female President of the Inky Association, has been “Help the right and fight the wrong.”



Mrs. Afenyi-Dadzie hinted at the Beautiful, Bold, Ugly, and Maverick (BBUM) on GTV on Sunday, September 11, 2022.



The first female President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), who went ahead to serve three terms continuously, maintained that she has been an advocate of doing the right thing at all times since her early days.



She revealed that at one point in her career at the Ghana Broadcasting Cooperation (GBC), when she was barely a year old at the Cooperation, she joined her colleagues to agitate against management for better conditions of service.



“Even though my uncle was the head of news, that didn’t prevent me from standing for what is right. I remember my Uncle later Mr. Owusu Brookman called me and said Gifty remember that I’m your uncle but my reply to him was that the issue at hand is about people’s survival and not family ties. At that moment I didn’t care whether I will be sacked or not I thought that we were fighting for the right course,” she opined.



Press freedom



According to her, the promulgation of the 1992 Republican Constitution brought Ghanaian journalists liberalisation.



“If you look at other past constitutions and that of the 1992 Constitution, one could see clearly that the 1992 Constitution specifically brought media freedom and free expression.



Because a whole chapter, particularly chapter 12 of the 1992 Constitution, was for media freedom and free expression.



It was because of the implementation of sections of the 1992 Constitution that has emboldened many media practitioners as well as citizen journalists to speak and express their opinions at all times,” Mrs. Afenyi-Dadzie explained.