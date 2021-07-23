My mother should be last to die out of witchcraft accusation – Son of late Akua Denteh

General News of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Son of the late 90-year-old Akua Denteh who suffered lynching for being accused of witchcraft in her community has appealed to the entire citizenry and the authorities to let his mother’s death be the last person to suffer such a cruel fate in the country.



Mr Dominic Mahama expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the organizers of the forum TV3, the Sanneh Institute and the participants of the forum held at the Executive Theatre of TV3.



He also thanked the security forces for arresting the culprits involved in the brutal lynching of Madam Akua Denteh.



When speaking at the forum for his late mother Akua Denteh, he appealed to the authorities and the Ghanaian civil society by saying “I am appealing to the government, the media, the stakeholders, civil society and everybody that this canker, this barbaric issue should be a thing of the past, our mother should be the last.”



He pointed out that as a teacher, sometimes when he is teaching, flashes of his mother’s gruesome lynching keeps running through his mind.



He also said he has doubts about the respect people give him as a teacher because of the manner his mother was subjected to before her tragic death in her community.



Mr Mahama prayed the government to pass a law that will proscribe the lynching of anybody simply because they have been accused of being a witch in their communities.



“This is never the best and we are praying that a law must be passed, not for my mother because she is gone but for others not to go through that toil again,” he appealed to the authorities.