My ministers have met my expectations – Akufo-Addo shoots down calls for reshuffle

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, in the clearest terms, declined the call on him to reshuffle his ministers.



The president, who is currently on a tour in the Ashanti Region during a radio interview with Otec FM on Monday, October 17, 2022, said there is no need to make changes to his list of ministers as they have all met his expectations.



"I feel many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at. If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call," the president is quoted in a report by Modernghana.com.



The president has been under intense public pressure to reassign and sack some of his ministers over what is described by some critics as their incompetence in discharging their duties.



The Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has dominated the list of individuals whose heads are being demanded.



Calls for the minister’s sacking have heightened in recent months due to the current performance of the Ghanaian economy and its resulting economic hardship.







