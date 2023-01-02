My military background will help the NDC police election 2024 – Captain Jabari

Politics of Monday, 2 January 2023

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Ashanti Regional 1st Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Captain (Retired) John Kwame Jabari, has suggested his years in the Ghana Armed Forces will be a great asset for the party in the Ashanti Region, especially during election 2024.



Touting his supervisory role in the army during previous elections training and special training, he noted that he will lead in securing electoral victory for the party and not sit for others to take charge.



He was speaking to Kojo Bimpong Marfo on Abusua Nkomo on Abusua 96.5 FM in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“In the army I was in charge of operations in the Ashanti region for six years, all the 47 constituencies I was in charge of military operations, when I was done, I went to the jungle warfare school, where they train special forces.



"I was there for another six years, training soldiers and officers and senior officers, so we have a track record already, what is left is with me using my skills to assist the party.



“I am going to use all my skills to assist the NDC , we are not going to sit aloof with all those skills , right now all of us must come to the front line, we need front line soldiers who will always be ready to fight for the course of the party not the other way round,” he disclosed.



The opposition NDC is hoping not to repeat some mistakes in the 2020 elections that cost them victory and has since elected its leaders at both regional and national levels.



While the elected leaders settle in their various positions, a number of them are talking tough and assuring its grassroots they are ready for the job as their main target is to wrestle power from the ruling NPP who are bent on breaking the 8 by holding on to power.