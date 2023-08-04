My main focus is to empower youth and women – Deputy Chief of Staff

Regional News of Friday, 4 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Alhaji Aliu Fawaz, has declared that beyond developing the infrastructure and meeting the basic needs of his people such as water and roads, his main task in the Zabzugu Constituency is to empower the youth by nurturing them and creating opportunities for them to acquire employable skills, set up their own businesses or get employed.



Alhaji Aliu Fawaz, a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Constituency who has his eyes on the seat, made this pledge while commissioning some boreholes he had dug as part of his commitment to ensuring everyone in the Constituency has access to potable water on Thursday, August 3, 2023.



He noted that the provision of boreholes forms part of his plan to address the developmental challenges after much consultation with opinion leaders, Chiefs, and all other stakeholders of the Constituency.



The boreholes were constructed for the communities of Bagmani, Kukani, Washagni, Benyenkundo, Kukoukpanga, Nakpali, Zabzugu-Kalegu, and Zabzugu-Limam fong.



The beneficiaries, through their leadership, expressed gratitude to Alhaji Aliu Fawaz for addressing one of their major concerns.



Alhaji Aliu Fawaz has been supporting the Constituency areas such as education, water and sanitation, agriculture, skills training and several others.