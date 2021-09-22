My loyalty to Nana Addo and NPP is intact, count on me - Outgoing Tuobodom DCE

Politics of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: otecfmghana.com

The outgoing Techiman North District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon Peter Mensah has pledged his loyalty to the party, and the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufu Addo and congratulated his successor, Mr Everson Addo Donkor, the President’s Nominee, and promised to support him in his work.



Whilst thanking the President for giving him the opportunity to serve in his government, the eloquent and hard-working outgoing DCE also stressed that the bigger picture is for the party to win the 2024 elections hence his resolve to support the new nominee.



In a statement issued and signed the Hon Peter Mensah said, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was a big family, therefore, the nominee must be given the full support by members to succeed and expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for giving him the opportunity to serve in his first term of office.



The Minister for Local Government and Decentralisation, Dan Botwe, on Sunday, September 20, 2021, announced Mr. Everson Addo Donkor as the new DCE for the Techiman North District.



"I wish to pledge my unflinching support to the new DCE nominee whilst also thanking the good people of Techiman North District for their support and prayers during my tenure as the DCE,” Hon Mensah pledged in the statement.



“As usual, my loyalty to the President Nana Addo and New Patriotic Party is not shaken by what has taken place. We can continue counting on Mr Peter Mensah as usual because it is party first, thank you all very much,” he said.



“I must say that it was refreshing serving under a great leader like the President and through his guidance, I learnt a lot in terms of local governance,” Mr Mensah said.



Hon Peter Mensah expressed gratitude to the people especially traditional rulers and heads of departments in the district for their unflinching support during his eight-year tenure.



“There is always a purpose for everything that happens, so let’s all give the president nominee maximum support.



He again urged all the Assembly Members to throw their weight behind Mr Everson Addo Donkor to endorse him overwhelmingly as the District Chief Executive.