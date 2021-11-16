My lawyers will respond to your US$9.5 million defamation suit – Kevin Taylor to Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 16 November 2021

Kennedy Agyapong sues Kevin Taylor for defamation



The Assin MP has filed the suit in a Virginia court



Reliefs include a request of US$9,500,000.00 in damages



US-based Ghanaian social commentator, Kelvin Ekow Baidoo Taylor has dared the Member of Parliament for Assin North to bring it on after the MP served him with a defamation suit.



From excerpts of the suit filed in a Virginia Court sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP among other demands is asking for “Compensatory damages, including economic and non-economic damages of at least US$9,500,000.000.”



According to the MP, the social commentator by deed of some false pronouncements has caused severe harm to his personal, political and business reputation.



Reacting to the suit on the recent episode of his Loud Silence, Kevin Taylor pointed out that the onus to prove the claims contained in the suit lies on the MP and that he is not perturbed about it.



He further indicated that his lawyers are readied for the suit and will duly file their response within the next two weeks.



He said “my name is Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor I am the CEO of Loud Silence Media. We have to respond so my lawyers will respond.”



He added that “You need to understand that it is a libel case, if you claim I have said something about you, you need to prove that what I said about you is not true. I am not the one to prove it.”



He however wondered why the Assin MP is the one who has gone crying to a court over defamation saying Mr Agyapong is rather known for defaming people with impunity.



America is a very good country because the courts here rule to the satisfaction of all parties. Everybody is given the opportunity to make their case not like Ghanaian courts where Kennedy can insult a judge and get away with it.



“I will let the judge understand who the Kennedy Agyapong is, he claims he is a member of parliament and that he has been an honourable member for a long time. But he is an honourable person who can sit on TV in Ghana and tell judges they are all fools,” he said







