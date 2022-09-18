My husband abandoned me after my illness, he only wanted documents - US-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Sunday, 18 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Joyce Pokua gathered that her ex-husband only married her for the US green card and abandoned her immediately after he got it.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, the divorcee revealed that the process for the green card took longer than expected. She mentioned that her illness came just when he got his card and left shortly after.



“It took ten years for him to get the documents, and we already had two children. As soon as my ex-husband became a citizen, he began looking for a place to rent. I saw the signs that he would leave and told him that I was okay with it. The problem was that I could not earn as much as I used to due to my illness. I became a liability to him. So there was no communication or respect,” Pokua told DJ Nyaami.



According to Joyce, her ex-husband left seven years ago and has never been in contact with his children.



Joyce suffers from neuralgia (nerve pain). According to healthline.com, neuralgia is a chronic pain condition that can flare up at any time without any pain-inducing factor. People with this painful condition may experience shooting, and burning pain. It may be constant or may occur intermittently. A feeling of numbness or a loss of sensation is also common.



“I’m unable to sleep at night, and I’m at home always, so it gets lonely. The pain makes it tough to work because the pain can occur at any time. I’ve had surgery on my right elbow three times. I’m in pain every day,” she said amidst tears.



