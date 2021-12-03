My head pastor publicly announced my HIV status in church – Rev John Azumah reveals

General News of Friday, 3 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s HIV/AIDS Ambassador Reverend John Azumah has recounted how the Head Pastor of the Church he was a subordinate publicly subjected him to stigma and embarrassment after he confided in him status.



He disclosed on MX24 TV, monitored by MyNewsGh.com that, his superior he thought would have counseled and given him hope rather worsened his plight emotionally by announcing it in church.



“He told the entire Church that I had HIV/AIDS and he could therefore not work with me when I went for the test results at the Tema General Hospital and it turned out that my wife and I are positive for the virus. I confided in him but he openly disclosed my status in Church”, he revealed.



This act according to him was unbearable, it affected the community they lived in and gravely affected their children too.



He sadly recalled that, his wife had tried to take her own life at a point in time.



Reverend John Azumah and his late wife had been diagnosed and were living with the virus 21 years ago.



After being expelled from the church in which he was a Pastor, he established the Hope International Ministry, located on the Spintex road, where he was assisted by his late wife and propagated the gospel of Jesus Christ, raising young men and women for the kingdom of God.