My hands are clean on $60,000 embezzlement allegation by PAC - Ambassador Sinare

General News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Ghana Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ambassador Alhaji Saeed Sinare, has described embezzlement allegations leveled against him at the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament as “mischievous”.



According to the diplomat, he is ready to appear before PAC with all the necessary documentation to clear his name over an alleged $60.000 embezzlement captured in the 2017 Auditor-General’s Report.



The Auditor-General in its 2017 report uncovered an amount of $60,000.00 which was allegedly paid to a construction company, Glinco Construction and Engineering Company Limited for no work done.



The amount was meant for consultancy services in respect of the construction of a residency at Ghana’s Mission in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, James Klutse Avedzi inquired from the Auditor General about the authenticity of the company which allegedly received the money.



Representatives from the Auditor General Department who were present at the public hearing requested more time to verify the credibility of the said company which received the money.



However, in an exclusive interview with Ambassador Alhaji Saeed Sinare, under whose watch the alleged payments were made, stated categorically that his hands are very clean and that he is ready to defend himself any day before PAC.



“I would love to appear before the Public Accounts Committee. As I said I fear nobody except Allah. As long as I know I have not wronged the government, I’ve not embezzled a penny, why should I fear?



"If they call me, I will appear before them because I have my evidence. I have all the copies of the evidence. We’ve seen the copies from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and all that,” he said.