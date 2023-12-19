My government will be a people’s government - Dr Sam Ankrah

General News of Tuesday, 19 December 2023

Independent Presidential hopeful, Dr Sam Ankrah, has said that when given the nod to be president of this country, he is going to run a people’s government.



According to him, his government would be inclusive such that everybody in the country will have a stake in governance.



Speaking to Daniel Oduro on GhanaWeb TV's The Lowdown, he outlined his vision for a government that prioritises the needs and aspirations of the people.



Addressing the possibility of not securing a significant parliamentary presence, he stated that any parliamentarians who do not agree to people centered policies and programmes would be exposed.



“We are building from every polling station in this country. Our presence is felt from every polling station and we are going to fill in with independents candidates across the nation.



“But in the worst case scenario, if we don't get the numbers in parliament, this is going to be a people’s government. So, anybody with the intention of sitting in parliament to sabotage our project would be exposed,” he said.



He went on to explain that for his programmes and projects to be implemented, he would organise town hall meetings to explain the benefits to the constituents.



This, he says, will ensure that parliamentarians sit up to support his government.



“When we put the policies and programmes that we want to put in place affects the lifestyle of Ghanaians and somebody sits in parliament to sabotage us, we would go and hold town hall meetings in your constituency telling your people exactly the benefits of this policies and programmes that we are putting in place and why their candidate whom they have chosen, sits in parliaments and want to sabotage it.



"When this is done, people are going to sit right because if you don't sit right, you get back and they have taken you off and replaced you with somebody else,” he explained.



