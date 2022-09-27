My good works will vindicate me - Ofosu-Ampofo on NDC chairmanship race

Politics of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has said that he is confident that the party’s successes since he took over its leadership will lead to him being re-elected in the upcoming national executive elections.



Speaking in a Power FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Friday, Ofosu-Ampofo said that under his watch, the NDC which is in opposition,, for the first time in the history of Ghana has the Speaker of Parliament from its side and also has the same number of parliamentarians as the party in government.



He, however, indicated that his focus is currently on ensuring that the party’s reorganization at the regional and district level is done smoothly.



“From the period I assumed the leadership of the party all the indicators have been very positive. We have the Speaker of Parliament from our side even though we are in opposition. We also for the first time in the history of Ghana, as the opposition party, have the same number of parliamentarians as the government in power.



“I will withhold my ambitions for now as we work on the process to reorganize the party at the polling stations, constituencies, districts, the regional and national levels. But I will definitely be defending my title because I believe that my performance has been very good. My indicators are very good, my benchmarks are very high. When the time comes, I will go to the delegates and give them an account of the leadership they entrusted to me.



“I will enumerate all the successes the party has chalked under my leadership including the unity I have brought to the party,” he said in Twi.



Meanwhile, the outgoing General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has stated his intention of contesting in the party’s chairmanship race.



In an interview on Radio Gold on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Asiedu Nketia unequivocally declared that he will not seek re-election for his position which he has held since 2005.



According to Asiedu Nketia, his options are now limited to two, which are to either retire from serving as a party official or elevate to the position of national chairman.



“I will not contest the general secretary position for the NDC. I have two other options at hand; either I go for the chairmanship or retire from politics,” he said.



The General Secretary has also stated that contesting for the party’s chairmanship position will not bring any division in the party, as has been asserted in some quarters.



