General News of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

My fuel tank is filled for free – Nana Aba Anamoah

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has said she doesn’t pay to fill her tank at the fuel pump when the station managers make her out.

A Twitter user with the handle @brytepeprah responding to a post by Nana Aba questioned, “Hi my name is Nana Aba, I want gob3 GHC20, but I have no money.” Has that ever worked for you?”

In response, the GHOne Television General Manager tweeted, “I hardly pay for food and clothes. Fuel sef if I meet the manager at the fuel station, them dey fill my tank dash me. To answer your question, yes, it works all the time for me. I don’t even speak.”

As to whether she was being serious or joking is not clear but her initial tweet, to which @brytepeprah responded, had been a post that asked fans: “Would you rather be wealthy with a bad name or poor with a good name?”

