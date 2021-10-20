‘My friend gave me wee toffee’ - Funny Face tells court

General News of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Comedian Funny Face says one of his friends gave him ‘wee toffee’ when he was discharged from the psychiatric hospital.



According to him, he insulted Fada Dickson, Emmanuel Adebayor and Bola Ray because he was under the influence of a substance.



Appearing before the Kaneshie District Court, presided over by His Worship, Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour, the ‘Cow and Chicken’ actor admitted that he was mentally unstable.



According to him, he did not come to court with his lawyers because he believes that he caused his own problems.



Went asked by His Worship Kofi Oheneba-Kuffuor why he did not come to court with his lawyer, Funny Face explained, “My Lord, I have lawyers but I feel they shouldn’t come. I caused my own problems because I didn’t take my drugs. I have mental issues.”



Known in real life as Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, the ‘Cow and Chicken’ actor, the actor told the court that, his recent problems came about when his baby mama, Vanessa, took his twins, Ella and Bella, away.



He further accused his baby mama of playing with his mind.



“My Lord, I love girls (children) and once she (his wife) took the twins away, I went off. She was pregnant when she left with my twins. She knew I love children, so she was playing on my mind,” Funny Face said.



“My Lord, do you know, Adebabayor? He is my friend; he gave me two cars. I insulted him Fada Dickson, I insulted him.



“My Lord, do you know Bola Ray? insulted him, too,” he said. “It is my friend who gave me ‘wee’ toffee.”



The prosecutor prayed to the court for the accused to be sent for psychiatric re-examination but Funny Face indicated that, he does not want to be taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, he prefers any other hospital.



In a Starr FM report sighted by GhanaWeb, Funny Face explained that, he suffered so much when he was on admission at Korle bu because the people there “fart too much,” leaving the courtroom with spontaneous laughter.