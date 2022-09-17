My focus now is to help Akufo-Addo to deliver - Bawumia on flagbearer ambition

Politics of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said he is currently focused on helping President Nana Addo to deliver his agenda and score a record that can enable the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to win the 2024 elections.



Commenting briefly on his Presidential ambition on a Kenyan Television Station, Dr. Bawumia said he is, for now, not fixated on succeeding President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He noted that the country currently faced challenges that must be addressed to fit into the agenda of the President and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to deliver on their promises and revive the economy.



“For now I’m focused on helping my boss, President Nana Akufo Addo to fulfill his vision and deliver on his agenda,” he said.



The Vice President intimated that the current task at hand makes it difficult for the government and party to cast its mind on the next election.



“We do not really have so much time to think about 2024 right now. If we get to 2024 and I do not have a good record, we have nothing to campaign on. The problems are many and I am trying so much to help my boss to deal with them,” he added.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been widely tipped to lead the NPP into the next presidential elections as a significant number of both leading and grassroots members of the party are massing up support for him ahead of the Presidential primaries of the ruling party.



