My focus is to bring NDC back to power – Prof Alabi

Politics of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

The 2020 Campaign Manager of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi, has said the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed to live up to the task despite the huge resources available to them.



The former Vice-Chancellor for the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), speaking to Prince Minkah on Dwaboase on Power 97.9 FM, indicated that the government is instead committed to staying in power beyond eight years irrespective of the hardship Ghanaians are battling.



“NPP is too obsessed with ‘breaking the eight’ rather than dealing with the challenges facing Ghanaians, “the former Greater Accra Regional Minister noted as he chastised the Akufo-Addo government.



“They have not done anything meaningful to be given the mandate again…Their performance is abysmal, yet when Ghanaians complain, they say shut up, we are breaking the 8; when we talk about how bad the E-levy is, they say shut up, we are breaking the 8,” Prof Alabi further observed.



To him, the erstwhile John Mahama administration, which was faced with numerous challenges, lived up to the task than even the NPP government, stressing that Ghanaians have realized that the NDC ought to be brought to power.



As the 2020 campaign coordinator for the umbrella family, Professor Alabi says he is focused on ticking the right boxes to return the NDC to power.



“For now that [bringing the NDC back to power] is my focus,” he stated.