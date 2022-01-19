'My first day at school' – Tain DCE welcomes pupils

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: Yeboah Isaac, Contributor

The Tain District Chief Executive (DCE), Dr. Lucy Acheampong, has toured some schools in the district to welcome newly admitted pupils on their first day at school.



She was accompanied by the Bono Regional Director of Education, the Member of Parliament for the area, the District Director of Education, and some officials from the district education directorate and the Assembly.



The initiative formed part of efforts to motivate and encourage newly admitted pupils into kindergarten and primary ones to stay and be happy in school.

The day also allows the officials to interact with both teachers and other pupils of the school as a symbol of their first day at school.



Interacting with teachers and pupils in the schools visited, Dr. Lucy Acheampong urged the school children to learn and study hard to achieve their life aspirations.



She advised teachers to execute their duties with passion and give out their best and they would be rewarded for their good works.



She assured the teachers that government will supply them with the needed logistics and all their challenges would b addressed in due course to ensure quality education for school children.



The Member of Parliament for the area, Sulemana Adama, admonished teachers to make teaching their topmost priority, adding that an education founded on a solid foundation in the early stages of the pupils was the basic ingredient that revealed the good works of a teacher.



On her part, the Bono regional Director of education, Ivy Asantewaa, stressed the need for teachers to live exemplary lives for the pupils to emulate since children pick up good and bad habits from their environments.



Items given out to the children include exercise books, crayons, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, biscuits and drinks.