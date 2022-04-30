My fearless, fierce attitude is from hefty slaps my dad gave me – Ken Agyapong recalls

General News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Kennedy Agyapong speaks about growing up



Recalls 'harsh' treatment by his father



Assin North MP raising his kids differently from his father's style



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong has explained how he came by his fierce and fearless attitude.



According to him a very strict and rather harsh upbringing by his father, a teacher in Kumasi, meant that he always transferred the aggression meted to him on others.



He said, after receiving hefty slaps repeatedly from his old boy, he became fearless because he knew the end result of his father’s anger.



“In fact he was very strict. A teacher who did not know how to raise a son was my father. I say that because, all the fearlessness that I have – negative or positive – is from slaps that my father gave me.



“He slapped me till a time that I became fearless. I knew the consequences of whatever I did was a good beating,” he said during an April 29 programme at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST.



He narrated how his father’s beatings triggered a fight with a neighbour who lived across their street. “When he (the neighbour) saw how I served my father daily, he did not understand why he always beat me.



“He came to fight my father openly because his kids did not accord him the help I gave my dad. With my dad, the least mistake triggered slaps. So, when I meet my age group, I also transfer the aggression,” he said.



Agyapong said he was, however, doing the opposite of what his dad did in raising his kids. “I always take a cue from my father, that when raising a child, if you use abuse, he will stand up to you and become fearless. Once in a while, you have to discipline your children,” he added.



The Assin North MP is reputed as one of the most vocal and fearless lawmakers. He has often spoken out even against his own party on issues he believes needed redress.



He is also seen as an anti-corruption activist within and outside of government and an advocate for youth to go into entrepreneurship.



Watch relevant portions of his interview starting form 56th minute mark



