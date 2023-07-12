My father fed the whole Agbozume town in 1983 – Son of the late paramount chief

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A son of the late former Paramount Chief of the Somey Traditional Area in the Ketu South Municipality, Togbui Hor II, has recalled how his father single-handedly fed the entire Agbozume township in 1983.



Recalling how unfairly the people of the area have been treating his family since their father died in 2012, after ruling for 41 years, Courage Kwame Azumah said that his father was so selfless that he would only do things in the interest of his people.



He explained that it was much so that he and his siblings concluded that their late father was just too good for the position he occupied.



“My father was too good for that role because [he is ] somebody who is not corrupt, somebody who does not like money, somebody who cares only for the people, and will not go about for his selfish gains.



“I remember in 1983, my father fed the whole town. He was a farmer as well. He had acres of farmland which was not in our traditional area. He travelled to other places to farm but somewhere along the line, the lands that he had in the area, they were taken away by other people and he just told us to let them go,” he explained.



Courage Kwame Azumah was speaking on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu when he made these details known.



The conversation on the program centered around how the family of the late chief have been left hanging and devastated over the attempts by the people of Agbozume to take away their father’s house.



The house, which has served as the palace of the area since their late father, Togbui Hor II, took over in 1971, was the late ruler’s house.



He told Etsey Atisu, host of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV that although there is no existing documentation to that effect, it is a well-known fact that the house that serves as the palace for the Somey Traditional Area is the personal house of their father.



“As far as I know, my elder brothers and sisters, there is no documentation, but our father made us know that the house is for him before he died,” he added.



Watch his full interview below:











AE/OGB