My father designed 'Fathia Fata Nkrumah' kente for Dr Kwame Nkrumah - US-based Ghanaian

General News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

A Ghanaian man based in Indiana, in the United States of America, identified as Isaac Kwaku Adjei has disclosed that his late father was the brain behind Dr Kwame Nkrumah's Fathia Fata Nkrumah kente.



Speaking in an interview with Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Show, Isaac Kwaku Adjei who said he has been in the US for 40 years but comes from Bonwire in the Ashanti Region, explained that his father was a kente weaver.



He detailed that his father was a staunch member of the Convention People's Party and was the kente weaver for most of the popular names.



"My father was a member of the Convention People's Party (CPP), his best friend was Krobo Adusei. My father was the one who weaved kente for most of the CPP people, Gbedemah, etc," he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Mr Adjei narrated that his late father used his relationship with the then- CPP executives to design a special kente for the late president and called it "Fathia Fata Nkrumah."



"One of the kente patterns my father designed and presented to Dr Kwame Nkrumah was Fathia Fata Nkrumah at the Flagstaff House. He designed it with another man..."



Asked if he had any personal relations with Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Mr Adjei stated there was no such thing.



However, he got the opportunity to only shake the hands of the president once because he was part of Dr Kwame Nkrumah's Ghana Young Pioneers group.



"I used to join an organisation formed by Dr Kwame Nkrumah called Ghana Young Pioneers. When the Queen of England visited Ghana in 1962, I was very young. I was part of the Ghana Young Pioneers who went to welcome her at the Airport," he added.



