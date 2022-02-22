My father allowed me join political meetings when I was a boy - Agric Minister’s journey into politics

General News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

My father's influence in politics inspired me, Afriyie Akoto



I was my father’s favourite son, Afriyie Akoto



Afriyie Akoto speaks about how his father tutored him



The Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said that he got inspired to get into politics as a way of following in the political legacies his father left for him.



He added that he was a favourite son of his father's and so he naturally grew up to love what he saw him doing.



The minister explained that his father allowed him into some of his political meetings, even when he was still too little to understand everything going on in those meetings, reports myjoyonline.com.



“It [politics] came from my father’s involvement in politics in the 1950s where suddenly hell broke and our home became very public with hundreds of people coming in and out day in and day out with the top brass of politicians coming in at that time to talk to my father…he allowed me as a little boy to sit in front of him in his meeting so that really inspired me,” he said.



The minister also explained that his father, who was a traditional chief and a politician, inspired him about leadership, adding that these things poked his interests in the field and so it was no surprise that he is now a politician.



He said that he also grew a love for agriculture because of his father's influences.



“Growing under his tutorship, it was very straight for me. It was very natural that you know, it will happen.



“What fascinated me was the fact that he had these trees lined up going long way in regular distances and the trees had formed a canopy and the leaves had fallen and there was carpet on the floor and those days I would run and run under these cocoa trees and I will say to myself when I grow up I would like to be like my father and own such a plantation,” he said.