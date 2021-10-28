My exit as Regional Chairman will affect fortunes of NPP - Chairman Wontumi

Politics of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Chairman Wontumi has called on delegates to vote for him



• He believes no one can manage the party affairs in the region as he does



• Chairman Wontumi is the NPP chairman for the Ashanti Region



The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi, has said delegates will make a big mistake should they vote him out in the upcoming delegates’ conference in the region.



According to him, his exit will affect the party in the Ashanti Region as his potential successors do not have the capacity to manage the region as he did during his tenure.



Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, he said his departure can be compared to Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona to PSG. He explains the party will lag should they vote him out.



“My exit from the region will be like Messi leaving Barcelona which has resulted in the dwindling fortunes of the team. Since the exit of Messi from Barcelona, the team has been lagging behind among its peers,” he argued.



“So my exit will affect the fortunes of the NPP in the region,” ClassFMonline.com quoted.



“These are people who do not have the capacity to continue from where I’ll leave the party if the delegates take a decision to vote against me,” he added.



He said he was elected Regional Chairman at the time the NPP was in opposition and he has since worked hard to ensure the party regained power in both the 2016 and 2020 elections.