My dream since 2012 has been to make Dr. Bawumia Ghana’s President – NAPO

Politics of Wednesday, 22 March 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has revealed since he came into contact with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in 2012, his dream has always been to ensure that he becomes the President of Ghana.



NAPO as known in politics, believes that with where Ghana currently is, the country needs an intelligent man like Bawumia to propel the country to a higher height.



Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh made this known while speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“All my work I’ve done and everything I’ve represented since 2012 is to ensure that Dr. Bawumia becomes President of Ghana one day. I’ve never for a second dreamt of being his running mate. That is not why I’m supporting Dr. Bawumia’s work. I have the conviction and confidence that where Ghana is at the moment, we need someone like Dr. Bawumia to take Ghana forward,” he revealed



He, however, shot down claims that he wants to become the running mate of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



According to him, the Vice President has not even declared his intention to contest for the position so it’s worrying that people think he is lobbying to become his running mate.



“The man has not even declared his intentions to become the Flagbearer and subsequently President of this country. We just came to accompany him to Otumfuo’s Akwasidae. I was abroad some weeks ago working for the government when I heard someone insulting me and saying I want to become the Vice President. We have not even elected our flagbearer so how does someone even lobby to become Vice President?



People have been talking and saying things to paint others black and that is worrying. You don’t even get where they get their information from to link me to be lobbying to become the Bawumia’s running mate." he bemoaned



The Energy Minister noted that people have started attacks just because of an internal contest but were quick to add that he is a man who does not subscribe to politics of insults.



“I don’t subscribe to the strategy of insulting your opponent and later going and begging so we move on. I will never forget if you insult me,” he said.