My daughter fears return to Ghana because of recent robberies - UK-based woman

General News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: svtvafrica.com

London-based Ghanaian, Christiana Mawuli has disclosed that her 15-year-old daughter does not want to visit her motherland because of the recent upsurge in armed robberies in the country.



According to Christiana, her daughter becomes more scared to visit each time she listens to local radio stations with her father. She added that aside from her daughter’s fears, she has some fears of her own.



“My daughter is another reason I seldom come to Ghana. She went to Ghana with her father when she was one year old and spent a year and a half then I went for her.



"She is also very close to her dad and when she hears the stories coming from Ghana, it puts her off. She often tells me she won't go with me if I decide to go,” she said.



Christiana added that “travelling has become difficult for me. I feel lazy to travel to Ghana because it's stressful and most of my friends back home have travelled so I feel lonely.”



Kindly watch the full interview below;



