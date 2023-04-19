My country'll learn from Ghana’s UN Security Council experience – Latvian Foreign Minister

General News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Latvian Foreign Minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs says Ghana’s stellar journey and experience at the Security Council of the United Nations presents a perfect blueprint for Latvia to emulate.



Mr Edgars Rinkēvičs, who is on a working visit to Ghana and Benin believes such gesture will serve Latvia’s candidacy to become a non-permanent member of the United Nation’s Security Council (UNSC) for the 2026-2027 term.



He made this known when he paid a courtesy call on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the first of such visit by a High-Level Latvian Official to Ghana, today Monday, 17th April, 2023 at the Jubilee House, in Accra.



The Foreign Minister disclosed that, Latvia and Ghana have over the years collaborated in areas of education, security, trade and health infrastructure and technology especially in the field of radiology and pharmaceuticals.



President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his part, noted that the establishment of bonds of cooperation are a strong basis for building bilateral, state-to-state economic and political ties particularly between smaller nations.



He said, these high-level visits between Ghana and Latvia offers strong impetus for growth to the ties between the two countries, which at the moment is at the ground floor of an existing budding, yet promising era of fruitful engagements.



President Akufo-Addo observed that, “in the way that the world is today, it is zealous relations that provide the strongest foundation for the state-to-state encounters and state-to-state developments thus we are very happy to have you here.



“We know that you are at a very sensitive part of the world today, both from your history and from the actuality of what is happening around you. But you know Ghana’s position as far as the big issues of the global agenda is concerned we are very strong supporters of the multi-lateral system of firm adherence of the rule of law, both domestically and within the global system of governance, and it is for that reason that we have taken this strong position about Russian involvements in Ukraine and I think that small countries like us have an interest in making sure that the great powers of the world are refrained as much as possible from this kind of activities,” he added.



Citing the strong premise for continued efforts to work together, President Akufo-Addo said, “we welcome you and your business delegation to Ghana and hopefully your time here is going to also be fruitful in terms of advancing the commercial as well as the political relations between our two countries.”