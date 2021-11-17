My competence, vision earned me GIISDEC post, not my late dad – Farouk Mahama

General News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Board Chairman of the Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Commission has played down musings that his appointment was is an act of appeasement by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Farouk Mahama who doubles as the MP for Yendi was on August 7 appointed by President Akufo-Addo as board chair of GIISDEC.



Following the announcement, there have been suggestions that his elevation is more of honour of his late father Alhaji Aliu Mahama than an expression of confidence in his competence.



But speaking on Asempa FM, Farouk Mahama recognized the key role his late father played in shaping his political career but intimated that his competence and skillset earned him his current role.



He maintained that he boasts of the requisite knowledge and abilities to man his current post and will do execute that to perfection.



Farouk Mahama espoused that he has the vision to explore the country’s iron resources to generate revenue for the country and that formed the basis of his appointment contrary to the widely held view that it was to appease his father.



“President Kufuor, President Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia are my fathers. When my father left, they all took care of me and my education. The appointment is not about my father because they have been taking care of me and have a responsibility to ensure that I’m developed to a certain level.



“Also in this world, everything is done in a process. President Akufo-Addo went through the process before becoming president. He saw the energy in me and the target I have set as board chairman. I want to help Ghana unlock the potentials of iron and ore and that benefit that will come to the people of Ghana and the economy. I believe these are the things, the president considered before appointing me,” he said.