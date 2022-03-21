'My commitment to NPP and government remain intact' - Dokua

Politics of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP MP for Akuapem North Constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has rubbished claims that she will be neglecting her constituency and government duties.



According to her, despite attempts by some party bigwigs to ‘unseat and torment’ her constituency, she remains faithful to the party.



“My commitment to the party and government remain intact,” she said in a statement on Facebook.





Read full statement



My attention has been drawn to media speculations suggesting that for the various infractions happening in the Akuapem North Constituency Polling Station elections, I will abandon my duties and responsibilities as MP and Deputy Minister, or worst case run as or support an independent candidate.



While it is true that these unfortunate infractions that are alien to our constituency happened, my commitment to the party and government remains intact.



The party structures and other available avenues will be used to address the concerns of my constituents. That, I can assure you all.



I, therefore, urge everyone to disregard any news suggesting that I will abandon my responsibilities because of the infractions.