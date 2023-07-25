My cold store sells foreign fish because of corrupt practices by some Ghanaians – Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 25 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

New Patriotic Party flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has vowed to end what he describes as corrupt practices in Ghana’s fishing industry which he says is inimical to the growth of the country.



Speaking to some delegates of the New Patriotic Party, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central who claims to operate the biggest cold store in Africa noted that he has had to resort to importing goods for his store due to such corrupt dealings in the local industry.



"Today I was reading a comment where somebody I claim to have built a cold store but I import fish for the cold store. Let me explain to them why. We live in Ghana here where Ghanaians have become the source of our woes. When you go to Tema fishing harbour Ghanaians are the ones fronting for foreigners by acquiring fishing license for them to fish in our seas.



“What is sad is that every fishing vessel has a blast freeze machine that the fish is stored to be frozen at -40 degrees before it is packaged and sold. Instead of them bringing the fish here to sell they send it abroad to sell and when they finish, they pay the Ghanaians fronting their business a thousand dollars a month. So we end up losing all the revenue,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong noted that this practice means fish from Ghana does not meet international standard hence denying the nation the needed foreign exchange.



He however emphasised that such practices will cease when he is voted as president.





