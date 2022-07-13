My church brought me to the Philippines to study but failed to pay the fees

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Philippines-based Ghanaian Atta Kwarteng has stated that his church, Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA), sponsored seven members to study in the Philippines but failed to settle their tuition fees.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Atta mentioned that his uncle’s wife told him about a scholarship opportunity that covers only tuition. He had to cater for his accommodation and feed himself, but the school



“I knew it was a scholarship, so I thought everything would go well. In my second year, the school authorities told me that they had not heard anything from the sponsor and asked me to pay up the fees. It became a burden on my father because he had to pay for everything else, including the fees,” Atta Kwarteng told DJ Nyaami.



According to Atta, the scholarship was an agreement between the Techiman SDA church and the Manila Adventist College. However, the church leader was voted out, and “the new leaders said they do not have money to sponsor anymore. So there was a lot of contention.”



Mr. Kwarteng mentioned that students are not allowed to work. Hence he is unable to work to pay up his tuition.



“The problem is students can’t work because we only have a student visa. Also, my course is a full-time one, so I can’t work,” he mentioned.



Moreover, Atta mentioned that the little support from his father also ceased after his accident. His father has been bedridden for almost a year.



Presently, Kwarteng has completed his four-year nursing program but has to pay off his debt before getting his diploma. While in school, Atta indicated that his father applied for a loan to pay off his fees.



“I had to depend on friends. I was borrowing here and there. It was a big blow for me. I still have about 3299 dollars to pay before I get my certificate,” Atta said.