My checks reveal otherwise – Joe Ghartey on 90% completion of Essipon stadium renovation

Government commit GHC18 million budget to Essipon Sports Stadium renovation



Finance minister states during the budget presentation that the renovation is 90% completed.



MP for Ketan-Essikadon says his checks reveal otherwise



The Member of Parliament for Essikadon-Ketan Constituency, Joe Ghartey has written to the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Yusif requesting details on the ongoing renovation works on the Essipon Sports Stadium in the Western Region.



The government of Ghana through the Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2018 allocated some GHC18 million ($3m) for renovation works on the Essipon Sports Stadium constructed in 2008.



The Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta delivering the 2022 financial budget statement on Wednesday, November 16, 2021, said the renovation at the stadium has reached 90% completion.



However in a letter addressed to the sports minister by the Essikado-Ketan MP, Joe Ghartey said his checks reveal otherwise.



“The Finance Minister in the Budget Statement delivered on Wednesday, 17th November, 2021 stated that the rehabilitation works on the Essipon stadium is 90% completed.



“My checks reveal otherwise. As a Member of Parliament for the area, I would be grateful if you could furnish me with the update of the said project, which is located in my constituency,” the MP stated.





Describing the project as being of great interest to him and his constituents, Joe Ghartey asked the sports minister to furnish the finance minister with accurate information relative to the project.





“If the information given is inaccurate, please furnish the Finance Minister with the accurate information to enable him to advise himself accordingly. The project is of great interest to me and my constituents,” he added.



