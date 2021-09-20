'My campaign team is the NDC' – George Opare Addo debunks ‘fake’ Duffour campaign team appointment

Politics of Monday, 20 September 2021

The National Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress, George Opare Addo, has shot down reports that he has been appointed as a member of a supposed campaign team of former Finance Minister, Kwabena Duffour.



Amidst reports that Mr Duffour is lacing his boots to battle former President John Dramani Mahama for the party’s flagbearership in 2024, a flier attributed to the Daily Post newspaper, purporting to list a team of NDC gurus as Mr Duffour’s campaign team, surfaced on the internet.



The flier designated the National Youth Organiser of the NDC as the National Youth Coordinator for the Duffour campaign team. But reacting to the development in an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Opare Addo described the flier as fake.



“It is obviously fake. They credited the flier to Daily Post who have come out to discredit it that they have not put out any information like that. I am not part of any campaign team and as National Officer, I stated all of that on Facebook. I am focused on doing my job as the National Youth Organsier. I am not a member of any campaign team and I am not going to be a member of anybody’s campaign team. My campaign team is the National Democratic Congress,” he stressed.



According to him, such a campaign against his persona could only be borne out of an agenda by some faceless individuals who are bent on denting his image as a party officer.



He, however, advised members of the NDC to focus on presenting a united front in the 2024 elections and again implored his party members to play fair in their internal dealings.



“My advice is simple, we have a party to build, we are a party in opposition. We need a united front to win power in 2024. My only advice is that we should remain focused. There is no need maligning each other and destroying each other’s reputation. Let’s all play fair,” he stated.



In a related development, the Editor of the Daily Post, whose newspaper was attributed as the source of the flier, has issued a disclaimer also describing the flier as fake and not emanating from their quarters.



