My calling is to use my ‘technical’ brain to assist – Ofori-Atta talks Presidential ambition

General News of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has brought to rest claims that he wants to be President of Ghana.



According to him, every individual has his/her calling and he hasn’t been called for the highest office of the land.



He believes that his calling is to use his intellectual capabilities to support the government win.



“Sometimes, people believe that it’s their energies and their intellect that brought them in [politics] but I just firmly believe that the LORD needs you and gives you the energy to do a specific job and when you begin to mission-creep is when you shipwreck,” he stated on Accra-based Metro TV.



Adding that “but what I believe He has purposed me to do which is to be technical [and] to use my brain and to support that”.



The Finance Minister said it’s imperative that as a people, we will realize our God-given talent and not stretch it.



“I think we should all understand what our God-given attributes are and not stretch it beyond what He has not mandated us to do.”



