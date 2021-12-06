My arrest is my political matriculation - Captain Smart

General News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Captain Smart arrested by the police



Captain Smart criticizes the government over glaring economic challenges



Media General express concerns with the arrest of journalists



Renowned media personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has described his arrest on Thursday, December 2, 2021, as his “political matriculation”.



The outspoken radio and television show host was arrested by the Nima Divisional Police Command over what police say was “unsavory pronouncements” that threaten the peace and security of the country.



Commenting on the incident on his morning show on Onua FM/TV, Captain Smart indicated that he was unperturbed about whether or not the arrest was politically motivated to intimidate him.



“On 2nd December when they [police] invited me to come, I started laughing because people called me and said that ‘Captain Smart they want to intimidate you’…‘this is an intimidation’. I started laughing on my phone…people who call me…Even my pastor called and I was laughing at him. I said this is not an intimidation. This is my political matriculation…to and for the success of Ghana. What happened is a political matriculation. You attend University when they are receiving new entrants…you form a line and you are matriculated…yes…this is my political matriculation. When you are done then they match you again. Take your time, you don’t know what is coming. If you know what is coming you would start eating. You haven’t seen anything yet” he cautioned.



Media General, the parent company of Onua FM/TV, in the aftermath of the arrest of their employee said it was an attempt to obstruct the works of journalists in the country.



“We are increasingly concerned about the new trend of arrest of journalists and media practitioners,” the company said in response to the Police.



“Today’s arrest and detention of Captain Smart is by no means an isolated incident, but just one more egregious example of the intolerance increasingly creeping into the Ghanaian society.” a statement from the media conglomerate indicated.