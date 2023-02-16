My ambition to be president has not been truncated – Addai-Nimoh

General News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

One of the people hoping to win the hearts of the delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and be elected its flagbearer, Francis Addai-Nimoh, has stated that his desire to become Ghana’s president has not died down yet.



He explained that the yet-to-be-opened opportunity in the party for prospective candidates to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 general elections is one that he is geared up for.



Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired interview on GhanaWeb TV’s Election Desk, with Etsey Atisu, the former Member of Parliament for Ashanti Mampong said that the timing is right for him because it is also an indication that he is making progress in life.



“This is an ambition that was based on my personal ambition. And my first attempt was in 2014 and you know, in life, you make progress, and that ambition has not been truncated.



“So, if the opportunity has come for 2023, the New Patriotic Party will search, or look, or elect a new person to lead the party for 2024 elections, once I’ve not truncated my ambition, I need to out myself forward,” he said.



