My administration welcomes criticisms – Akufo-Addo

Politics of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he tolerates all kinds of criticisms in his bid to better the lives of Ghanaians.



Describing it as part of the work, the President said he is building an open society and a nation that guarantees freedoms for all.



President Akufo-Addo stated this at a Special Eucharist Service organized by the Anglican Church of Ghana for the President, his family, and the Government at the Jubilee House.



In a brief statement after the service, he said his administration welcomes criticisms from divergent views.



President Akufo-Addo indicated that he and his family recognize that the office he holds as President of the Republic will attract all kinds of energies towards him and his family. However, he takes consolation in the fact that God is with him, his family, and his government and to that end, their protection is guaranteed.



“We are very grateful for the service, my wife, children, and the entire family of the presidency who has to work under very difficult circumstances, but we, because we believe in the constant and eternal presence of the Almighty, are fortified by our belief, are fortified by our knowledge that at all times He [God] is with us and will never forsake us,” President Akufo-Addo said.



“It enables us to be able to be tolerant (let me put it that way), many of the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune that are thrown at us in this house.



“We see it as part of the work that we have to do for the people of Ghana and we must be prepared to be opened to all kinds of statements, some malicious, but we take it all on-board.



“We are trying to build an open society, a nation which guarantees freedom of all sorts so those who are at the front of it must have the temperament and the spirit, the psyche to tolerate whatever is said,” the President added.



Over 20 Anglican clergymen, drawn from across the country, led by the Anglican Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana and Bishop of Asante Mampong, the Most Reverend Dr. Cyril K. Ben-Smith, held the service to seek the grace of God for the President and his government as they continue to spearhead the development of the country.



They urged President Akufo-Addo to stay focused on his mandate to govern the country.



In a sermon at the special Presidential Eucharist Service themed: ‘Launch into the Deep Waters,’ the Internal Province of Ghana’ Bishop of Asante Mampong Most Reverend Dr. Cyril Ben-Smith noted that regardless of the failures and challenges of the times, Ghanaians must be willing to try again. Using the biblical parable of Jesus and Simon on the sea, he said Ghana has to move forward notwithstanding the challenges and failures brought by the pandemic.



Most Reverend Dr. Cyril Ben-Smith said, “regardless of the failures, the challenges of the times, we must be willing to try again, trusting in God’s word and that is the way we should view things.”



“Regardless of the issues that confront us, regardless of how things might appear, we must launch out because the Lord has told us to do it,” Most Reverend Dr. Ben-Smith said in his sermon.



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was present. Also in attendance were the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and children, Chief of Staff, and other senior members at the Presidency.