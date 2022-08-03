My ‘I no longer pray for Akufo-Addo’ comment was out of pain - Owusu Bempah

General News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has stated that his comment that he no longer prays for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was borne out of pain and anger.



In an August 1 interview with Accra-based Okay FM, he said that his earlier comment has yielded some results even though he will not disclose it.



According to him, the comment was meant to draw the attention of the one concerned to begin paying attention.



Despite his earlier public pronouncement, Owusu Bempah mentioned that he prays for the president continuously as he likes him a lot.



“Sometimes we speak like that so that the one concerned will be awakened and pay attention to certain things. I spoke out of pain and anger. If I offended Ghanaians, I ask for forgiveness. But what I want to say also is that what I said has yielded results. I can't say them on the radio. God is my witness, upon me saying I don’t pray for Akufo-Addo, I still pray for him fervently. I prayed fervently for him the evening of when I said I don’t pray for him again,” he backtracks.



Background



Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah had stated in an earlier interview with Okay FM that he has stopped praying for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the man he spiritually backed in opposition until he ascended unto the highest office of the Presidency in 2016.



According to him, he used to be close to the president, but today, there has been a gap between them.



"This is not to disrespect the president, but I have stopped praying for the president like I used to do. I (used) pray for the president and that God should protect him and make sure that his tenure is successful; to pray for the president like I used to do some time ago, I have stopped doing that," Rev Owusu Bempah said.



"Like Saul, Samuel and David in the Holy Bible as instances, Nana Addo has turned away from God. He is no longer the man ruling the country because he has become disobedient like Saul in the Bible," Owusu Bempah added.



