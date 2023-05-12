My 'Ghanaians don’t trust Bawumia' comment was based on polls – Global Info Analytics boss

Politics of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Executive Director of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwa has stated that his recent comments about Ghana's Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, having lost the confidence of Ghanaians, were based on a poll conducted by the company.



According to him, the poll revealed that only 37% of respondents would vote for Bawumia on economic issues, while 57% would choose John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on May 9, 2023, he explained that the poll, which was conducted in April 2023, asked Ghanaians about their top three issues before voting for someone, with jobs, economy, and education being the most important issues.



Respondents were asked to choose between Bawumia and Mahama, and the results showed that the former President of Ghana was more popular among respondents.



He also revealed that the poll showed that Mahama was preferred over Bawumia in terms of job creation, and when compared to another potential candidate, Alan Kyerematen, Alan's chances were slightly higher than that of Bawumia.



“When you look at the polls that we conducted in April… we asked Ghanaians what are the three top issues that they will consider before they will vote for someone, and the top three issues were jobs, economy, and education.



“Asked who they will vote for, 37% chose Dr. Bawumia, 57% of them chose John Mahama on an economic basis, it means that when it comes to economic issues most of them are choosing John Mahama over Dr. Bawumia, job creation also the same…the people chose John Mahama over Bawumia….so is not something new that we have said, but it something that was based on the polls but people did not pay attention to it.”



The likes of the former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Assin Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Regional Cooperation Minister Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku, are expected to face off in the race for the flagbearership position of the NPP.



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of upcoming edition of ‘Say It Loud’ below:







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











AM/SARA