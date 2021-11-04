My Ghanaian workers collapsed my business in Ghana - Ghanaian American based business mogul reveals

Diasporian News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: Williams Ntiamoah, Contributor

The unemployment rate in Ghana keeps rising each and every day. Meanwhile, some people who get the opportunity of a job go in there and contribute to the collapse of these businesses. This is the story of a Ghanaian Business Mogul based in United States of America.



The Ghanaian American-based business mogul narrated how his employees in Ghana collapsed his company in Ghana which forced him to return to the United States of America.



Mr. Alex Kojo Asamoah aka Big Alex, the CEO of Precise Transportation Solutions, one of the biggest non-emergency transportation services in the United States shared his bitter experience in an interview with Ntiamoah Williams.



According to Mr. Asamoah, he and his family relocated to Ghana to set up a Laboratory and a Medical Supply Company. His company run for four years but collapsed. Mr. Asamoah attributed the collapse of the company to two factors. His inability to vigorously monitor his staff due to he and his wife's consistent travelling to supply medical equipment to remote areas in the country.



He says, his staff stole most of the monies made at his blindside. This act mostly contributed to the collapse of his business which made him return with his family to the United States. He spent four years in Ghana trying to run the operations of his new company but unfortunately, his dream didn't see the light of day.



Despite his bitter experience, Mr. Asamoah says he will surely return with his family to settle in Ghana someday.



Watch the video below



