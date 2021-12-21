My EP speaks to the broken-hearted – Martenni Marrie

Music of Tuesday, 21 December 2021

Source: yfmghana.com

Describing herself as the spokesperson for women who have once or numerous times been heartbroken, Martenni Marrie, singer and songwriter shared the inspiration behind her debut Extended Playlist (EP) dubbed ‘Out of Love’.



The ‘Closer’ hitmaker in an interview on Y 107.9 FM with Akosua Hanson and DJ Kess during the ‘Y Lounge’ show explained her EP as a love story of a lady who fell in love with a guy and later got broken-hearted.



“ ‘Out of love’ is a story. So, it starts with how a woman falls in love with somebody, you have all those butterflies then you start having fantasies and you start feeling the guy and then all of sudden the guys goes away and you are like why did you do me wrong like that. It is a story and I am the spokesperson for a lot of women out there who go through broken heart situations.



Speaking to the impact of her EP on females who were broken-hearted, she mentioned that the songs reminded them of their past and comforted them. She also advised females in relationships and cautioned them to be careful if they noted red flags.



“It will just remind and comfort you. I don’t want to say all men are the same but you can’t pick out who is good and who is not, just be careful when you see the red flags,” she said.



The Extended Playlist comprises of 6 harmonious afro-fusion songs including; ‘Everyday’, ‘Soul’, ‘You’, ‘A way’, ‘Wrong’ and ‘Ride’.