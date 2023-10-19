'My Black hero is Nelson Mandela' - Mohammed Kudus

Sports News of Thursday, 19 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has named the late ex-President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela as his hero in celebration of the Black History month in the UK.



October is the month designated for the celebration of black achievers in the world, and Kudus who is expected back at West Ham this week named Mandela for his role in ending apartheid.



"My Black hero is Nelson Mandela," he said in a video shared by West Ham on social media.



"For me, he is my hero because he stopped Apartheid, which was racism in South Africa. There were differences in the ways of living of the people in South Africa back then due to colour, and he led the cause [against it] and sacrificed himself for it and hopefully succeeded.



He continued: "He’s not alive today, but this will remain forever in the country. That’s how he’s my hero.



"His overall message was all about freedom and I think freedom is important. We all have to live whichever way we want in our various lives, in football and however you want to live.



"So I think that’s why he inspired me the most, so I can relate to it in the sense of my life, of living free, and just doing whatever I feel like doing and whenever and however."