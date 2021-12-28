Mustapha Ussif to sponsor students who undertake law, medicine course at tertiary level

General News of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Mustapha Ussif, the Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori has committed to sponsoring students from his constituency who gain admission to study law or medicine in any tertiary institution in the country.



Mustapha Ussif announced at the 2021 edition of the Sons of Daughters of Mamprugu Moagduri (SODA) bi-annual Homecoming that the initiative is to ensure that constituency becomes notable for producing of the country’s medical doctors and lawyers.



The Youth and Sports Minister disclosed that the program will be funded from his personal pockets under his MP fund.



“Any student from Mamprugu Moagduri who gains admission into any law or medical school, I would personally sponsor their education fully under my MP fund throughout”.



The initiative forms part of Mustapha Ussif’s commitment to promoting education in his constituency and ensure that the constituency ranks among the best in the country in terms of education.



Since assuming reigns as lawmaker for the constituency, Mustapha Ussif has undertaken various projects with the aim to improve education in the constituency.



