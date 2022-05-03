Muslims 'take over' Nima streets to celebrate Sallah

General News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Eid ul Fitr signifies the end of the Ramadan fast and is celebrated by Muslims across the world. They usually spend the early part of the day praying to almighty Allah for protection and thanking him for his mercies throughout the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting.



After two years without the festivities, Muslims poured all their enthusiasm into this very celebration after the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo eased COVID-19 restrictions.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, some Muslims expressed delight about the celebration and the joy of having to eat to their fill after 30 long fasting days, comparing it to the previous two years when COVID-19 was prevalent, restricting mass gathering and free movement.



"We were unable to come out to pray or celebrate Eid the way we were supposed to but today, we went to the big mosque at Kawukudi to pray. Even the Chief Imam who could not pray at the Independence Square was able to do that after two years thanks to Allah. We were able to go out to our National Mosque and Independence Square to pray, MP for Ayawaso North, HON. Yussif Jajah Issaka noted.



"The enthusiasm is high, the celebration even started yesterday and it was massive because we have been celebration-starved for the past two years but since the restrictions have been eased, we are enjoying this year’s celebration," another Muslim noted.



“This year’s celebration is massive, we’ve already had fufu and rice, awaiting the rest of the celebration which will happen on the high street. We are also grateful to Allah for a successful fast,” a Muslim Sheikh noted.



"We are grateful to God the restrictions have been eased we are also grateful to God for the peace and sanity in the country although times are hard, we are still enjoying,” another Muslim said



Meanwhile, Speaking to the member of Parliament for Ayawaso North, he pleaded with the Muslim youth to not do anything to mar the celebration, adding that the celebration should be done peacefully.



Watch the full video below



