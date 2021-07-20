Muslims in Hohoe mark Eid Al-Adha celebrations

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: GNA

Hundreds of Muslims in the Hohoe Municipality have marked the 2021 Eid Al-Adha celebrations with prayers.



Alhaji Mohammed Hamidu, the Hohoe Municipal Deputy Chief Imam, led the prayers for the nation and Municipality at the Hohoe-Adabraka English-Arabic Basic School Park.



He said the significance of the feast was to honour and fulfil the religious task and order from Allah.



The Deputy Chief Imam also urged all Muslims to make sure they partook in the feast to receive the blessings from Allah.



He again called on them especially the youth to be patriotic and sacrifice for the nation of Ghana towards its development.



A sheep presented by the community to the Chief Imam was slaughtered to mark the celebrations.



Eid Al-Adha, also called the "Festival of the Sacrifice," is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.



It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as a sign of faith and an act of obedience to God's command.



This year's celebration in the Municipality was moderate without drumming and dancing due to a ban on noise by the Gbi Traditional Council for the funeral rite of the late Paramount Queen mother.