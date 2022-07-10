Muslims gather at Black Stars Square for Eid prayers

General News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Hundreds of people on Saturday, July 9, 2022 gathered at the Black Stars Square, formerly known as the Independence Square, to join the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, for prayers.



The early prayer was part of the Eid-ul-Adha - a day marked annually to conclude the pilgrimage to Mecca.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was present to grace the occasion.



Vice President who was also there to worship with his Muslim brethren was spotted in a 3 -piece white kaftan amongst the crowd for the prayer ritual.



Eid-ul-Adha comes from the Arabic word 'ʿīd al-aḍḥā', meaning “festival of sacrifice.”



The day is observed to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim's [Abraham] willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail [Ishmael] as an act of obedience to Allah's command.



Watch the video below:



