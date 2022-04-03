Muslims commence Ramadan today

Religion of Sunday, 3 April 2022

Muslims across the country have commenced this year’s Ramadan today April 3, 2022.



The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu made the announcement on the recommendation by the Muslim Hilal Conference.



The Muslim Hilal Conference is responsible for advising the National Chief Imam and for that matter Muslims in Ghana on Ramadan moon issues.



The Conference advises when Muslims across the country must start and end Ramadan, with the National Chief Imam as the Leader of the Conference.



Hilal Conference is made up of all the Regional Chief Imams, Zongo Chiefs, and representatives from all the Muslim sectors.



“Having waited for information to trickle from all the 16 regions of the country, no information in respect to the sighting of the moon has been received. The Chief Imam now uses his position, and in accordance with our jurisprudence recommends to all Muslims in the country to complete the days of Shaban in 30 days and begin Ramadan on Sunday.



“What it means is that Sunday, the 3rd of April becomes the first day of Ramadan 2022,” the National Chief Imam’s spokesperson, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu disclosed.



The elderly, people who are travelling, pregnant women, people who are suffering from some form of chronic illness as well as children are exempted from fasting but in place of fasting they are required to feed the hungry.