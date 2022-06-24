Muslim man found dead in prayer position

Regional News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 35-year-old man, Kojo Emos, has reportedly died during Muslim prayers at Bafikrom in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.



His lifeless body was discovered in a prayer position in his room with blood reportedly oozing from his mouth, nose, ears and eyes.



Residents in the area revealed to EIB Network’s Yaw Boagyan that they heard the deceased struggling with his wife at about 11 PM on June 23.



Kojo was discovered with cuts on his leg, and face, leading to murder suspicions.



He was a second-hand clothes dealer within Mankessim and its environs and was seen by residents on Thursday.



Residents say they are living in fear and panic after the incident since they suspect foul play. They described Kojo as a good man who would never harm anyone.



Meanwhile, a sister to the deceased Auntie Ataa disclosed that the deceased had marital issues.



The deceased, according to his sister, was in the process of leaving his marital home.



The case has since been reported to the Mankessim Police station.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation. No arrest has been made so far.



Kojo Emos left behind a child.